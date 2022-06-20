Man killed in Detroit drive-by shooting likely connected to later retaliatory shooting, police say

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects that fired shots into a crowd at a gathering, killing one person and injuring others. The incident happened on Sunday, June 19, at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Healy and Stockton. The unknown suspects were in a white Chrysler mini-van when they fired shots into a crowd at a gathering and then fled the scene. Five victims were struck, and one 24-year-old man was fatally wounded. Another 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition at a local hospital and is still being treated for his injuries. In addition to this, a 19-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO