ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ascension Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases plummet 16.1%

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,649 new cases. That's down 16.1% from the previous week's tally of 7,921 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 38th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis,...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
a-z-animals.com

Where Exactly the Mississippi River Meets the Gulf of Mexico – And Why It’s Remarkable

Where Exactly the Mississippi River Meets the Gulf of Mexico - And Why It's Remarkable. Among the United States’ major rivers is the Mississippi River. It stretches 2,340 miles from start to finish. Additionally, the river played a major role in industrializing the United States. The river is a significant source of hydroelectric power, provides drinking water to millions of people, and supports a variety of ecologically and economically important fish species. However, another interesting fact is that the Mississippi River eventually meets up with the Gulf of Mexico and the results are quite astonishing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy