Minneota, MN

State patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in crash near Minneota

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneota MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was involved in a Saturday night crash...

www.willmarradio.com

Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Crash claims rural Storden man

A crash at the intersection of Cottonwood County Road 6 and 290th Street, near Westbrook, claimed the life of rural Storden resident Kent Erickson, according to Cottonwood County Sheriff Jason Purrington. The crash was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Monday. It involved a 1996 Buick Regal driven by Lee Schmalz...
STORDEN, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County drowning victims identified

(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the men who died in the Minnesota River over the weekend. Officials say the body of 48-year-old Matthew James Wrobleski of Willmar was found caught in a log jam between Morton and Franklin Sunday afternoon. And 19-year-old Lance Edward Scheer of Redwood Falls drowned while swimming with family members near Vicksburg County Park, south of Renville, Sunday afternoon. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Large shed burns north of Blomkest

(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern Kandiyohi County. Fire departments from Blomkest, Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Raymond and Prinsburg battled the fire about 2 miles north of Blomkest. The fire call came in around 9 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames, and within minutes, the roof caved in. The fire was located in the 16 thousand block of 15th Street Northeast. No information on the fire is available at this time.
BLOMKEST, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two weekend drownings investigated in Renville County

(Renville MN-) Father's Day Sunday turned tragic in Renville County as officials investigated two drownings in the Minnesota River. Just before 3 p.m. the sheriff's department got a 911 call from a person who found a body caught in a log jam on the river between Morton and Franklin. Deputies and the DNR responded, located and recovered the body of an adult male, which was transported to The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identification and cause and manner of death.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Swift County Monitor

Fires heavily damage two Benson homes

Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
BENSON, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Drowns After Jumping In Lake To Save His Dog

(KNSI) – It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters. Officials say a 48-year-old man died after jumping into Lake Lida near Pelican Rapids around 1:15 on Saturday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Fife was boating with friends when his dog jumped off the boat. Investigators say Fife went in after the dog and started struggling to stay above water.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN
WJON

Police Searching for Granite Falls Woman

GRANITE FALLS -- The Redwood Falls Police Department is asking for help. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson. She was last seen on foot in the early morning of June 11th. She was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, and carrying a tan backpack. She has a piercing on each cheek. She does have ties to the Twin Cities Metro area.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

Man killed in farm accident near Sanborn

(Sanborn MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says a man is dead after a farm accident Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the farm near Sundown Township, northeast of Sanborn, at 2:11 p.m. A tractor had run over a man who was alive when crews arrived but was critically injured. He eventually died of his injuries. No names have been released.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN

