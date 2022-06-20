ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

WillmarFests royalty to attend Monday night's Willmar City Council meeting

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council meets tonight and agenda items include the presentation of Willmar Fests Royalty. Willmar Fests begins Wednesday...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Willmar Fests 2022 begin Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Fests 2022 kicks off this morning with Coffee with the Candidates at 9 at The Goodness Coffee House. Willmar Fests President James Miller says this is an unusual year, because there are only 3 candidates for three ambassador posts... Your browser does not support the audio element.
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Wright County Fair Bans Dunk Tanks After Political In-Fighting

(KNSI) – Officials have banned dunk tanks at the Wright County Fair after political in-fighting. The Wright County Fair Board decided to ban the dunk tanks after a dust-up began when a Republican-sponsored booth at the fair had a dunk tank with a person vaguely resembling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wearing a crown and a flannel shirt with a sign next to the tank saying, “Dunk King Walz.”
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

2 House Fires in Meeker County Over the Weekend

LITCHFIELD -- There were two house fires in Meeker County over the weekend. The first fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Mills Township. The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by Eva Miller of Cosmos.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Wright County Road 12 Closure in Montrose

A reminder to residents and visitors to Montrose that road construction has forced the closure of the intersection of Wright County Road 12 and 2nd Street South in that city. Officials say County Road 12 traffic is being detoured west of Montrose through Waverly utilizing County Road 107, County Road 9 and U-S Highway 12.
MONTROSE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Government
fox9.com

Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man had to be rescued from the rocks at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of a medical emergency at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They say 43-year-old James Stanley was seen on top of a restricted 100-foot high rock pile and was yelling for help.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willmarfests#The Willmar City Council#Willmar Fests Royalty#West Central Industries#Lutheran Social Services#Arpa
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
willmarradio.com

Man rescued from on top of large rock pile, then ticketed

(Waite Park MN-) A St. Cloud man was rescued from on top of a 80-to-100 foot high rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park Saturday, and then was ticketed for being in a restricted area. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 1:32 p.m. Saturday they got a call regarding a medical emergency at the park. 43-year-old James Stanley was on top of the huge granite rock pile, yelling for help. Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Recreational Staff located Stanley who was unable to stand up or walk on his own. Waite Park, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph Fire Departments, as well as Mayo Ambulance responded to the area to provide medical care and a technical rope rescue for Stanley. Stanley was lowered from the granite pile using ropes and a basket. He was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by the Mayo Ambulance for medical treatment. It was determined Stanley was suffering from heat exhaustion.
WAITE PARK, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County drowning victims identified

(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the men who died in the Minnesota River over the weekend. Officials say the body of 48-year-old Matthew James Wrobleski of Willmar was found caught in a log jam between Morton and Franklin Sunday afternoon. And 19-year-old Lance Edward Scheer of Redwood Falls drowned while swimming with family members near Vicksburg County Park, south of Renville, Sunday afternoon. Both incidents remain under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Power outages reported following powerful storms Monday night

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that approximately 2,800 REA service accounts remain without power following powerful storms across their service territory late last night. (Monday) They say that crews have worked all night to clear trees from powerlines and to repair damages to the distribution system. REA stresses to stay...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Large shed burns north of Blomkest

(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern Kandiyohi County. Fire departments from Blomkest, Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Raymond and Prinsburg battled the fire about 2 miles north of Blomkest. The fire call came in around 9 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames, and within minutes, the roof caved in. The fire was located in the 16 thousand block of 15th Street Northeast. No information on the fire is available at this time.
BLOMKEST, MN
Bring Me The News

Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from a restricted area at Quarry Park in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday saying the 43-year-old St. Cloud man was yelling for help, unable to stand up or walk on his own, while perched atop a restricted granite rock pile that was 80-100 feet high.
WAITE PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Camper killed when storm blows down tree in Douglas County

(Douglas County, MN) -- One person is dead and another is injured after storms knocked a tree on top of a camper in Douglas County. Authorities say they found a man and woman trapped inside the camper at Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary late last night. The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition hasn't been released.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy