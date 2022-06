Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has revealed that he had cancer and has since recovered.The Conservative MP said he will be taking part in a 5km race to raise money for cancer charities after the disease affected some of his relatives “very dramatically” and he suffered a “minor one” himself.Mr Hunt will be switching his blue party colour for pink to represent Cancer Research UK in the charity’s Race for Life this summer.The South West Surrey MP will be among thousands running in Stoke Park, Guildford, on July 24.Every member of my family has had cancer. I have had a...

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO