ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

1 person hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gGC5Gxd00
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday afternoon, one person was hurt following a traffic collision in Fresno. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little after 3:00 p.m. near Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Madera Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Sunnyside Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno County reported that a Madera man was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The crash on Father’s Day took place on Sunnyside Avenue and Ashlan Avenue near the Tarpey Village area at approximately 7:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision That Killed...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan dead after a crash in Clovis; 35-year-old Narayana Zerr arrested (Clovis, CA)

41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan dead after a crash in Clovis; 35-year-old Narayana Zerr arrested (Clovis, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan as the man who lost his life following a DUI crash that also injured his wife and two children on Sunday in Clovis. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place on Ashlan Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue in the Tarpey Village area at approximately 7 pm. [...]
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

David Lowndes Arrested after DUI Crash on Herndon Avenue [Clovis, CA]

Pedestrian Accident on Sunnyside Avenue Left One Seriously Injured. According to authorities, the incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. on Herndon and Sunnyside Avenues, involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. Furthermore investigators said Lowndes, the driver of the vehicle, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Meanwhile,...
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

According to the report, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Shaw Avenue, on the overpass above the highway. Furthermore, the responding officials spotted the front wheels of a small SUV hanging over the edge. In addition, the collision also affected passing traffic as authorities cleared out and extricated the...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KMJ

Drive-by Shooting At Airbnb In Fresno

(KMJ) — Fresno police are at the scene of an early Monday morning shooting in southeast Fresno. They say somebody fired at an Airbnb near Shields and Locan Avenues around 4:00 a.m. Nobody was hurt but Police did find shell casings at the scene and a nearby truck was...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Clovis woman killed after car goes off cliff

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified the 67-year-old woman who died after driving over a cliff, according to the California Highway Patrol. On June 15, officers say they responded to a call about a traffic collision on Auberry Road near Meadow Lane. During their investigation into the...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Madera County Woman Reported Missing

AHWAHNEE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing adult. 57-year-old Wendy Lee Pullins is an Ahwahnee resident who was last known to be in Mariposa County last Wednesday. Wendy is 5′ 4″ tall, with brown hair and...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Almost a dozen people displaced by Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Man reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno family is asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing last Thursday. 45-year-old Ruben Beltran was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on June 16th in Fresno's Tower District. He is 5' 9" tall, about 170 lbs., with brown hair, and...
FRESNO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy