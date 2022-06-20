ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral Man Gets Over 22 Years In Prison After Sexually Assaulting Teen At Florida Community Pool

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago

A 22-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after a sexual assault that started at a neighborhood pool.

In July 2020, detectives with Lee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a sex crime involving a young teenage victim in Cape Coral.

The victim told detectives that she drank something that made her feel intoxicated while at a neighborhood pool, when the suspect, Aamier Jjordan Williams, 22, took her to a car and sexually violated her multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RlhC_0gGC5BY000
Aamier Jjordan Williams, 22

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit responded and assumed the investigation, ultimately placing Williams under arrest.

“I am disgusted by this monster’s actions. He is in jail, where he belongs, and where he cannot harm anyone else,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I am extremely proud of the teamwork between my Special Victims Unit and the State Attorney’s Office to secure a conviction in this case.”

In May 2022, Williams was found guilty of three counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery. Last week, he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

In the news: Florida Man’s Plane Hits A Wake In The Water Dampening Father’s Day Flight

