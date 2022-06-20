ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Biz ‘Bite:’ Bird to launch in Caldwell

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

The City of Caldwell and Bird have announced a pilot...

107.9 LITE FM

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise

Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
BOISE, ID
Secretary of Interior announces fire funding in Boise

Debra Haaland, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, announced $103 million in funding for wildfire fighting support programs on June 17 at the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise. Wildfire fighting funding Haaland explained the funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), officially known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
Nampa, not Boise Is America’s Best Run City

Nampa is America's best-run city, and Boise is the second best-run city in America, according to a new study from our friends at Wallethub. This morning's study evaluated various factors to determine America's best-run cities. Nampa topped Boise, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nashua New Hampshire, Lexington, Kentucky, Lincoln, Nebraska, Las Cruces,...
NAMPA, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho to Sell 'High-End' Island in Payette Lake Near McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
IDAHO STATE
Get to know Idaho: History of the Meridian dairy days

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Yes, Idaho is known for potatoes, but the Gem State is also the third largest-producing dairy state in the county, just behind California and Wisconsin. However, as of 2020, there are only 437 dairy farms across the state, most of which are in the Magic Valley region. But back in the day, Meridian was actually the dairy center of Idaho.
MERIDIAN, ID
Apartments could replace two long-standing Boise restaurant buildings

Two long-standing Boise restaurants could be torn down if a preliminary plan filed with the City of Boise moves forward. CA Ventures, a Chicago-based development firm, held a pre-application meeting with the city last week for a three-building apartment project at the corner of Capitol Blvd. and Yale Ln. The project would replace Elmer’s restaurant, Papa Joe’s restaurant, and an empty surface lot.
BOISE, ID
Biz ‘Bite:’ Drop Mobility supplies Treasure Valley with e-bikes for pilot program

Valley Regional Transit accepted a delivery on Monday of 50 electric-assist bicycles from Drop Mobility at the bike-share shop in Garden City. These bikes are part of a pilot bike-share program (with Drop Mobility as the vendor) starting in early July, the announcement stated. Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) provided significant funding of $50,000 for ...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Housing Crisis Forcing More Idahoans to Live in RV Parks

MERIDIAN — Every day, the Meridian KOA turns away eight to 12 people seeking a month-to-month spot for rent at the RV park, according to manager Ron Lundquist. The demand for long-term spots for rent has increased in recent years at the park. Today, the Meridian KOA reserves 150 spots for monthly rates; that is roughly 40% of the park.
MERIDIAN, ID
This “Shack” Has The Best Barbecue in All of Idaho

Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
BOISE, ID
City of Boise July 4th fireworks: What to know before you go

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise July 4th celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on July 4, but festivities throughout the park will begin at 6 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including beer and wine for those 21 and older. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no glass bottles or containers are permitted, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt.
BOISE, ID
Roundup June 21

Blue Raven Solar LLC extended a lease on 2,126 square feet of industrial space at 50 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. CB Daycare LLC leased 11,619 square feet of retail space at 10477 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the ...
BOISE, ID
Meridian breaks ground on shared fire, police station

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian Thursday broke ground on its first co-located fire station and police precinct, designed to reduce response times in northwest Meridian. Partnerships allow the city to build Meridian Fire Station #8 and Meridian's first Police Precinct in tandem, creating a "campus-like feel." "Our...
MERIDIAN, ID
The Boise school board may look different next year. Meet the teenager who announced their candidacy

BOISE — When Shiva Rajbhandari was summoned to the principal’s office, the Boise High School student was not expecting a reprimand. After repeated attempts by him and other students to convince the district’s board of trustees to craft a plan for clean energy use, the administration scolded Rajbhandari for going around administrative officials, Rajbhandari said. He and his peers had not received a response from the board, he said.
BOISE, ID
Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.
EMMETT, ID
2 join West Valley Medical Center leadership team

West Valley Medical Center has announced additions to its leadership team. Katie Dallas has been promoted to director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and provider relations at West Valley Medical Center. She joined the HCA Healthcare family (which owns West Valley Medical Center) in 2016 as an employer health educator. Shortly thereafter, Dallas took on ...
BOISE, ID
5 Spots For Authentic Mexican Tacos In Boise

They don't call it Turkey Tuesday. It's not Tomato Soup Tuesday. It's Taco Tuesday! It brings some sort of joy to Tuesday. Usually a meaningless day of the week, Tuesday now has a purpose and is one of the days we look forward to, so we can enjoy our favorite tacos.
BOISE, ID

