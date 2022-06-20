Talik joins Zions Bank

Victor Beauchamp has recently taken a new position as a small business administration loan officer at Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) in its Meridian office. Beauchamp was born in Boise and grew up in Nampa. He attended the University of Phoenix and has built roots in Treasure Valley, gaining a strong knowledge of the community and the ...
Two long-standing Boise restaurants could be torn down if a preliminary plan filed with the City of Boise moves forward. CA Ventures, a Chicago-based development firm, held a pre-application meeting with the city last week for a three-building apartment project at the corner of Capitol Blvd. and Yale Ln. The project would replace Elmer’s restaurant, Papa Joe’s restaurant, and an empty surface lot.
Blue Raven Solar LLC extended a lease on 2,126 square feet of industrial space at 50 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. CB Daycare LLC leased 11,619 square feet of retail space at 10477 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the ...
Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
MERIDIAN — Every day, the Meridian KOA turns away eight to 12 people seeking a month-to-month spot for rent at the RV park, according to manager Ron Lundquist. The demand for long-term spots for rent has increased in recent years at the park. Today, the Meridian KOA reserves 150 spots for monthly rates; that is roughly 40% of the park.
Debra Haaland, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, announced $103 million in funding for wildfire fighting support programs on June 17 at the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise. Wildfire fighting funding Haaland explained the funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), officially known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into ...
If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
Read More Business News The City of Caldwell and Bird have announced a pilot program bringing the e-scooters to the city. The launch event is 2 p.m. June 30, with a route starting at The College of Idaho "hat" structure near the old train depot pick-up off Cleveland Boulevard. It will head toward Downtown Caldwell. Bird, founded ...
Valley Regional Transit accepted a delivery on Monday of 50 electric-assist bicycles from Drop Mobility at the bike-share shop in Garden City. These bikes are part of a pilot bike-share program (with Drop Mobility as the vendor) starting in early July, the announcement stated. Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) provided significant funding of $50,000 for ...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise July 4th celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on July 4, but festivities throughout the park will begin at 6 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including beer and wine for those 21 and older. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no glass bottles or containers are permitted, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As prices on everything including gas go up, local pawn shop owners and customers are also struggling. I talked to Boise Pawn and First National Pawn about inflation and how their shops have been affected. Both say, ever since the pandemic, their customers have approached...
Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
They don't call it Turkey Tuesday. It's not Tomato Soup Tuesday. It's Taco Tuesday! It brings some sort of joy to Tuesday. Usually a meaningless day of the week, Tuesday now has a purpose and is one of the days we look forward to, so we can enjoy our favorite tacos.
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian Thursday broke ground on its first co-located fire station and police precinct, designed to reduce response times in northwest Meridian. Partnerships allow the city to build Meridian Fire Station #8 and Meridian's first Police Precinct in tandem, creating a "campus-like feel." "Our...
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Yes, Idaho is known for potatoes, but the Gem State is also the third largest-producing dairy state in the county, just behind California and Wisconsin. However, as of 2020, there are only 437 dairy farms across the state, most of which are in the Magic Valley region. But back in the day, Meridian was actually the dairy center of Idaho.
Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
For the past six months, there has been a giant pancake shaped hole in our hearts. A visit to McCall just isn't the same now that the Pancake House is gone. However, this trendy new breakfast spot hopes they can win over some of the Pancake House's old fans. After...
West Valley Medical Center has announced additions to its leadership team. Katie Dallas has been promoted to director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and provider relations at West Valley Medical Center. She joined the HCA Healthcare family (which owns West Valley Medical Center) in 2016 as an employer health educator. Shortly thereafter, Dallas took on ...
Originally published June 16 on idahocapitalsun.com. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the...
