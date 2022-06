It's long been known that he was among the best in the sportscasting business, but now there's even more evidence. Legendary Yankees radio play-by-play voice John Sterling (83 and soon to be 84) is winding down his career and will be resting-up by sitting out some of the team's away-series for the second half of the season. Filling in will be the former voice of the Utica Comets, Brendan Burke.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO