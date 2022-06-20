ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

6/20 – Rob Knight’s “Hot & Humid” Monday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main story will become the heat again after today. That’s not to say today won’t be hot just not when compared to the next several days. Within the framework of the short term, today will stay just below heat advisory criteria but no doubt a few locations will hit it....

www.wxxv25.com

wxxv25.com

6/20 – Night Rob’s “Heat Advisories To Return” Monday Evening Forecast

Although no heat advisory was posted today, temps were up compared to Sunday, and that trend will continue. Gulfport hit a real-feel of 106 and Pascagoula hit 109, and this is just the beginning. A heat advisory will likely be needed for Tuesday through the rest of the week. A sea breeze will get initiated around noon along the Mississippi coast and this should help get some thunderstorms started will inland this afternoon/evening. A few of these may be able to keep going after dark but for the most part, this activity will dissipate with the exception of marine showers/t-storms. This should basically repeat again Tuesday but maybe farther west along the coast of SE LA.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

6/20 – Night Rob’s “Summer Arrives With HEAT” Monday Night Forecast

It wasn’t a particularly bad Monday as heat started to build, but some relief arrived from scattered storms and cloud cover by mid-afternoon. Gulfport hit a real-feel of 106 and Pascagoula hit 109 early, and this is just the beginning. Tuesday will not be too different from Monday, but a heat advisory will likely be needed for Wednesday through the rest of the week. A sea breeze will get initiated around noon along the Mississippi coast and this should help get some thunderstorms started will inland this afternoon/evening. A few of these may be able to keep going after dark but for the most part, this activity will dissipate with the exception of marine showers/t-storms. This pattern will repeat a bit on Wednesday before high pressure quells further development later in the week.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

6/21 – The Chief’s “1st Day Of Summer” Hot & Humid Morning Forecast

A blocking pattern continues across the mid-section of the country which is the cause for our previous, current and future heatwave. Seems hard to believe, but normal highs this time of year should only be about 90 degrees. Today is expected to be the “coolest” day of the week. It doesn’t feel natural to type that knowing forecast highs are roughly 92-97 across the local area. A weak easterly wave riding around the southern periphery of the upper ridge centered near TN/MO/AR will likely provide just enough lift to support t-storms this afternoon. More isolate t-storms could develop as far north as the I-10 corridor. Main threats with these storms will be gusty winds and even hail.
TENNESSEE STATE
wxxv25.com

MDOT highway projects under way in South Mississippi

Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King announced updates to several MDOT projects in South Mississippi. “Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said King. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Sports Illustrated Resort possibly coming to the Gulf Coast

D’Iberville is looking to build one of the first-ever Sports Illustrated Resorts on the Gulf Coast. The resort, which would be named Blue Water Beach, would be built on what was originally to be the site of the Gulf Coast Galleria Shopping Center. The 78-acre property would be located...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi, Alabama mourners praise officer killed on duty

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A police officer killed on duty in Mississippi earlier this month is being remembered there and in his Alabama hometown as a person willing to serve any community where he worked. A memorial service was held Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, for Meridian Police Officer Kennis...
MERIDIAN, MS

