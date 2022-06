Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Miraculously, no one was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident near Cottage Grove early this morning which resulted in both vehicles on fire. The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident involving a semi and an SUV at 6:44 a.m. at the intersection of New Boston Rd. and Hwy. 69.

