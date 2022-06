NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said a man missing since Wednesday morning has been found safe. Juan Kapamas, 86, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at Kroger on Old Fort Parkway. Police said he was found by Gallatin Police and is safe. He has been diagnosed with dementia. He...

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO