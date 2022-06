A Lowcountry man recently won $100,000 in the lottery. The man told officials with Powerball that he decided to put $25 a week into the lottery for three months to "see what happens." After seven weeks, he picked up a $100,000 ticket at the Kwik Fill on Yeamans Hall Road in Hanahan. He also said he won $500 in his first week.

HANAHAN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO