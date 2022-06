Thriving in a bear market isn’t easy. But those projects that manage to stick around during extremely tough global market conditions should be well-prepared for the future. Some market analysts predict that a few altcoin projects will disappear over the next few months. But those that remain will be at the forefront of bringing crypto into the next generation, and could become huge if we enter another bull market. After all, companies like Facebook were still in their infancy in the last economic crisis. They didn’t just survive that recession, they thrived off it. So which crypto projects could thrive in the first global economic crisis the crypto world has experienced? Let’s have a look…

