Man killed in shooting in West Lake Forest area, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon in Central City, extending New Orleans' alarming plague of 2022 gun violence, police said. The Police Department said it learned of the shooting at 5:15 p.m., and that the victim was declared dead at the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street, one block upriver of the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS — Two deadly shootings less than a day apart in are leaving a New Orleans East neighborhood demanding change. Both shootings happened in The Willows apartment complex on Lawrence Road. The first happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday and left two people dead at the scene. The second happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday and left one person dead at the scene.
Three men were shot to death in less than 15 hours on the same block in New Orleans East, police said Wednesday. The killings were reported at The Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street, near the Lake Willow subdivision at the edge of the Little Woods area. The two-story beige complex's mildewed siding, graffiti, strewn garbage and plywood-boarded windows are testaments to the neglect that residents say lets crime fester.
55-year-old man killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)Nationwide Report. On early Tuesday, a 55-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 6:30 a.m. on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and South Liberty Street [...]
A Tangipahoa man wanted for allegedly firing a weapon at the Coquille Sports Complex in May has been located at a home in Tickfaw, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, ending a weekslong search. Officials said a joint effort by the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force...
Two men were killed in an overnight shooting near the edge of the Little Woods area and a third person was injured in a separate shooting in Algiers, New Orleans police said Wednesday. Update: 3rd man killed in shooting on same block. The double shooting was reported to authorities around...
Three men were shot Wednesday evening in the Iberville area, one block from the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. Police said they learned of the violence at 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Basin and Bienville streets. Emergency Medical Services took one victim to a hospital, and the other two arrived in private vehicles.
A 55-year-old man was struck and killed by the driver of a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck Tuesday morning in Milan, New Orleans police said. The man was standing in the median on Louisiana Avenue near South Liberty Street. He stepped into the street, and the driver—traveling southbound on Louisiana Avenue—struck him at around 6:38 a.m., police said.
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a 75-year-old man shot dead in Gentilly Terrace on Saturday. At around 12:42 p.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated battery by shooting. They found Jimmie Jimerson and Sandra Jimerson at a residence in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard, police said. Jimmie Jimerson had been shot multiple times.
A woman shot and killed a man before shooting herself dead in the Lower Garden District on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police found the man and woman dead in the 1800 block of Camp Street (map) at 9:22 p.m., police said. The woman was still holding the gun, according to the NOPD.
While New Orleans struggles to put a stop to the out-of-control violence in the city the New Orleans Police Department is investigating three armed robberies and two carjackings that all happened on Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery after a security guard drew her own weapon on the would-be thieves. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 21-year-old woman was working security and sitting in her vehicle in the 6000 block of St. Charles Avenue when two suspects approached and told her to get out.
The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified a man killed in a domestic incident in Gentilly over the weekend. According to police, Jimmie Jimerson, 75, was identified as a man killed in Gentilly on Saturday. Police are investigating the incident as a domestic homicide. NOPD obtained an arrest warrant for Sandra...
Five people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday at Surrey's Cafe & Juice Bar in the Lower Garden District, according to owner Greg Surrey. New Orleans police said an armed man walked into the location in the 1400 block of Magazine Street at 3:29 p.m. Sunday and demanded money. Five people at the popular brunch spot complied. The victims are a 30-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, 59-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.
A man shot at people trying to steal his car on Crowder Boulevard but instead hit a bystander in a nearby business, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard (map) in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East.
After being stabbed multiple times by a man with scissors, a man and a woman armed themselves with a machete and fought back, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by cutting at around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Richland Road in the Berhman area. They said a man stabbed a woman and a man multiple times before one of the victims (police did not specify which) grabbed a machete and struck the suspect.
Comments / 0