Man killed in shooting in West Lake Forest area, New Orleans police say

Three men were shot to death in less than 15 hours on the same block in New Orleans East, police said Wednesday. The killings were reported at The Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street, near the Lake Willow subdivision at the edge of the Little Woods area. The two-story beige complex's mildewed siding, graffiti, strewn garbage and plywood-boarded windows are testaments to the neglect that residents say lets crime fester.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO