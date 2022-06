Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball grabs a much needed road conference win Monday night. ACGC Lady Chargers went on the road to Ogden for a double headed and defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 6 to 3 in game 1 and in game 2 they lost in the bottom of the 6th inning with Ogden scoring two runs to get the lead 9 to 8 and they held off the Chargers to split the series. Reagan Carney had a fantastic game at the plate in game 2 going 3 for 4 with four runs batted in along with Audrey Franzeen and Jenna Rowley both providing a triple that led to a run. The Lady Chargers have a record now of (2-15).

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO