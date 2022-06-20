Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Fox River

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Gates Street in Aurora Township Sunday night. Police say at least one home was hit by gunfire. Deputies also located a man outside of the home who appears to have been in a fight, but was not shot. Police say deputies found blood in the home where the man was found. The sheriff's office notes that the man was uncooperative and that no one else was found in the area.

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO