ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Fox River

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kendall County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired incident

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Gates Street in Aurora Township Sunday night. Police say at least one home was hit by gunfire. Deputies also located a man outside of the home who appears to have been in a fight, but was not shot. Police say deputies found blood in the home where the man was found. The sheriff's office notes that the man was uncooperative and that no one else was found in the area.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

29-year-old man charged with dragging officer with his car, injuring him in Island Lake

A 29-year-old Schaumburg man was charged after he allegedly dragged a police officer half a mile using his vehicle in Island Lake earlier this month. Lanord Miles, 29, of the 800 block of South Braintree Drive in Schaumburg, was charged with manufacture and delivery between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine or analog, aggravated battery […] The post 29-year-old man charged with dragging officer with his car, injuring him in Island Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ISLAND LAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fox Road in Kendall County closing tomorrow

Fox Road, which runs between Yorkville and Plano in Kendall County is closing beginning on Wednesday for work related to the Eldamain Road Bridge. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas says the work will connect the bridge and Fox Road. Your browser does not support the audio element. The closure...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, IL
Crime & Safety
Kendall County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Kendall County, IL
City
Oswego, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for Monday, June 20, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. Kendall County Sheriff's Office:. Kendall County deputies arrested 29-year-old Lucas Johnson, of Plainfield, following a one vehicle...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Former Lee County Official killed in Earlville

A former Lee County Treasurer died in a crash in Earlville Monday afternoon. The announcement that John Fritts, of Dixon, died in the crash comes from the Friends of Bradley J. Fritts, social media page. John Fritz was managing Bradley Fritts's campaign for state rep. in the 74th District. The...
LEE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox River
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKES ARREST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning of a growing trend involving large groups of motorist, which has become a problem in Kankakee and Iroquois county. Participants of these groups are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public. Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering at various large parking lots and ISP, along with local law enforcement, is making arrests for these driving behaviors.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Fatal Shooting In Amboy Involves Married Couple

A young life taken in a shooting in Amboy. Deputies were called just before 9 Sunday morning to Kellen Drive for a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Emma Hicks with an apparent injury. She was taken to OSF in Rockford. Deputies went on to find 21-year-old...
WIFR

One dead, one injured in Amboy shooting

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Amboy man is dead Monday and a 19-year-old woman is being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Amboy. Lee County Sheriff’s found Garrett R. Hicks, 21, dead from an apparent gunshot wound just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the scene after a neighbor called for help in the area of E. Kellen Drive.
AMBOY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with aggravated battery to a police officer

An Aurora man is facing charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. 31-year-old Justin R. Taylor, of Aurora, was a passenger in the vehicle. He's charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Taylor was arrested by Kendall County deputies and was taken to the county jail in Yorkville. He posted bond to be released later on.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Oglesby Stabbing Victim Recovering After Surgery; No Arrests Made

No arrests have been made after a melee broke out late Saturday night in Oglesby. Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse says among several fights near the Oglesby Elks Lodge, one man was stabbed and taken to OSF in Peoria. He had surgery Sunday morning and is recovering and expected to survive. As for who stabbed him, Hayse says they're still searching for that person. The chief describes a chaotic scene with several fights happening around the stabbing victim.
OGLESBY, IL
starvedrock.media

Latest In Fatal Amboy Shooting

Some new details have been released regarding a fatal shooting involving a husband and wife in Amboy. Based on evidence gathered so far along with interviews, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says there was an altercation between 19-year-old Emma and 21-year-old Garrett Hicks. Investigators say Emma was injured while Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun.
AMBOY, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl reported missing from Austin

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Camiel Jones was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 4900 block of Rice Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dog shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a dog was shot during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street at 9:20 p.m. Witnesses told officers that suspects in a car fired shots at the residence, which ended up […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy