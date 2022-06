The camp will be held July 24-Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. It will include five goalies, 20 defensemen and 35 forwards. The 2022 WJC will be held Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton. The tournament originally was scheduled for Dec. 26-Jan. 5 but was postponed Dec. 29 because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Players not attending the camp who took part in the 2022 WJC will be eligible to play when the tournament returns, regardless of whether they have turned 20 or not.

