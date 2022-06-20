ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model 3 Battery Degradation Test: 8% Down In 3-Years/102k Miles

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the recent episodes, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to check the battery degradation of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. The car is 3 years old and covered 164,541 km (102,263 miles), which is quite a substantial distance. According to the Scan My Tesla app, it was...

insideevs.com

