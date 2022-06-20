ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe, Kyrene districts align school calendars beginning 2023-24

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5Ewq_0gGBzot700

Students in the three school districts that serve Tempe will have shorter summer vacations but longer fall and spring breaks beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

The Kyrene Elementary School District was the first to vote on the new calendar and was followed this month by the Tempe Elementary and Tempe Union High School districts.

A committee that included members of each of the districts spent about a year developing the tri-district calendar to align time off for families who have children in several of the school districts.

The new calendar has students reporting to class earlier in July and provides two-week breaks in fall, winter and spring.

TUHSD Superintendent Kevin Mendivil said during the June 1 board meeting he was pleased that the three districts now have synchronized calendars because “we share many of the families.”

Mendivil also said the district is prepared to deal with concerns that some parents in the district might have with the switch, noting that it does not take effect until the 2023 school year.

“We will…be aware of every aspect of the implementation of this calendar.”

