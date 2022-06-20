Watertown hosting South Dakota Republican Party convention this week (Audio)

MADISON, Wis. — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning downplayed the texts after they were publicly revealed for the first time during the committee's hearing in Washington, but did not deny that Johnson had wanted to hand-deliver the slate of fake electors to Pence."The senator had no involvement in the creation of...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO