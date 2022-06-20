ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown hosting South Dakota Republican Party convention this week (Audio)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown will become the hub of South Dakota Republican Party politics this week as the state GOP convention is held at the Event Center Thursday thru...

KEVN

South Dakota Gov. Noem gets emphatic win with AG’s removal

(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got an emphatic victory when the Senate removed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office by convicting him of impeachment for killing a pedestrian with his car. Noem pressed impeachment through the Republican-controlled Legislature. She provided crucial support on an effort that at times faced razor-thin vote margins. Though her aggressive approach riled some lawmakers, Ravnsborg’s ouster provides Noem with some key benefits. She can name his replacement, discredit a one-time adversary who had investigated her and claim political independence because she held a fellow Republican accountable.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Jan. 6 hearing: Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes

MADISON, Wis. — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.Johnson spokeswoman Alexa Henning downplayed the texts after they were publicly revealed for the first time during the committee's hearing in Washington, but did not deny that Johnson had wanted to hand-deliver the slate of fake electors to Pence."The senator had no involvement in the creation of...
WISCONSIN STATE
sdpb.org

Jason Ravnsborg out as South Dakota's attorney general

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A recap and analysis of the impeachment trial of the state's former attorney general. SDPB's Lee Strubinger joins us from Pierre. Then, the Dakota Political Junkies offer analysis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Noem scores political win with Ravnsborg’s removal from office

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got an emphatic victory when the Senate removed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office by convicting him of impeachment for killing a pedestrian with his car. Noem pressed impeachment through the Republican-controlled Legislature. She provided crucial support on an effort...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Gaming Commission looks at the underage issue

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
DEADWOOD, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown School Board election being held today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown School District voters go to the polls today to fill two open seats on the school board. There are four candidates running for those two openings. Incumbents Stuart Stein and Jean Moulton are running again for a three year term on the board. They’re being challenged by...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Air conditioning assistance available in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures staying high in South Dakota, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public that it offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems to eligible South Dakotans who own their home and who are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
POLITICS
Ried Holien
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday’s meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

There’s no air conditioning for impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Short sleeves might, by necessity, be the “in” look Tuesday at the South Dakota Capitol, as the impeachment trial for suspended state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg begins on summer’s first morning in a Senate chamber that lacks air-conditioning. Overhead chandeliers that are...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

DSS to help repair or replace aircon for eligible South Dakotans

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As temperatures in South Dakota rise with the start of summer, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public there is assistance to help people stay cool. DSS offers assistance with the repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for eligible South...
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

Judy Thies named Miss South Dakota’s Volunteer of the Year

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — During the Miss South Dakota competition, an annual award is given to a volunteer who is honored and recognized for outstanding volunteering. For this year’s event, the Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Judy Thies of Hot Springs. She is Treasurer of the Miss South Dakota Foundation Board, and she has been a volunteer for 27 years.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Senate begins Ravnsborg impeachment trial today (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota senators will begin hearing evidence today (Tuesday) for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose account of a fatal 2020 traffic accident led criminal investigators, some lawmakers and the victim’s family to question his truthfulness. The South Dakota Senate is starting...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Despite official suspension, Ravnsborg’s name on letter

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — His office’s top staff recently placed South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s signature on a letter joining other states’ Republican attorneys general in criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden. The decision came while Ravsnborg remains suspended from official duties, as he awaits an...
POLITICS
gowatertown.net

SD Softball of South Dakota announces four for Hall of Fame

6-22-22 USA Softball of South Dakota has announced their Hall of Fame Class of 2022; Dan Roskup, Sioux Falls, Craig “Roller” Rollag. Beaver Creek, Tom “Shriner” Schulte, Sioux Falls. William ‘Bill’ and Rosemary Maher, Spearfish. Dan Roskup. Dan was nominated as a coach/manager as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

You can eat South Dakota’s invasive river carp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some species of invasive carp found in South Dakota, which include Silver Carp, Grass Carp and Bighead Carp, can grow up to 90 lbs. While this is the maximum for Bighead Carp, S.D. GFP Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis says that you’re much more likely to find a carp between 10 and 25 lbs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

