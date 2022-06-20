ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Man convicted in 2013 kidnap, slaying of Lehigh Valley woman after bones found in yard

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

A man has been convicted in the kidnap and slaying almost a decade ago of a co-worker whose bones were found buried in his eastern Pennsylvania yard.

A Monroe County judge on Friday convicted Michael Horvath, 55, of criminal homicide, kidnapping, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the 2013 killing of Holly Grim. The judge acquitted him of a charge of obstruction in the nonjury trial.

Grim, 41, was last seen in Lehigh County's Lower Macungie Township in November 2013. She and Horvath had worked together at a company that makes church organs, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FUyH_0gGBz3gL00

Michael Horvath and Holly Grim

Police said bone fragments unearthed at Horvath's Ross Township property were consistent with a gunshot wound to the chest, and say Horvath owned DVDs dealing with murder, sexually deviant behavior and "hunting humans."

Defense attorney Janet Jackson argued that the case was circumstantial and suggested another suspect. Jackson conceded that the defendant could be described as a "weirdo" or "oddball," but said he had never behaved inappropriately and wasn't prone to anger, let alone violence.

"This is what we were hoping for," Zachary Grim, Holly's son, said outside the courtroom after the verdict was read, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported. "This was a long time coming."

"We are just so happy that they found him guilty so he can rot in jail the rest of his life, and that's what he deserves," said Nancy Godowski, who was with Grim the night before she went missing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8. Prosecutor Michael Mancuso said he will seek consecutive sentences on for the murder and kidnapping convictions and also hopes to find out where the rest of the victim's remains are.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Third-Degree Murder Charge Dropped Against Jayana Webb, Accused Of Killing 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, Man In Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third-degree murder charge has been dropped against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help. A judge dropped the charge at Webb’s preliminary hearing Wednesday. Webb’s defense attorney says the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. But Webb is still charged with manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has already refiled third-degree murder charges against Webb. A hearing will have to be held to determine if that charge will be reinstated. The state laid out its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Macungie, PA
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton homicide investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three individuals were arrested in regards to the fatal stabbing that took place Wednesday afternoon. Amir Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with Aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Nahsyeis Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman arrested after stabbing in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged after a stabbing in Allentown. Officers were sent to an area hospital Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing that happened in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Lehigh Valley#Murder#Violent Crime#Holly Grim Police
Daily Voice

Warren County Man Assaults Group Home Worker, Punches Arresting Officer In Face: Prosecutor

A resident at a Warren County group home assaulted a worker before locking himself in his room and punching the arresting police officer in the face, authorities said. Wilfredo Colon, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as simple assault and disorderly conduct, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials on Monday, June 20.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Bucks County Man Traveling To Uvalde To Review Police Response To School Shooting

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is traveling to Uvalde, Texas. He is reviewing the response effort following last month’s mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. “When the call did come in from the Department of Justice I had no second thoughts,” Mark Lomax said. Lomax is a 27-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police and tactical operations expert serving oversees for the U.N. in Liberia and Western Africa. The Warrington native was recently tapped to be part of a nine-member team traveling to Uvalde to review the response effort following last month’s mass shooting. “The purpose...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Jury convicts man of drug and gun charges in Pottstown incident

NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Philadelphia man of drug and weapons offenses, conduct uncovered by authorities during an investigation of methamphetamine trafficking activities in Pottstown. Omar Shabazz, 37, of the 7300 block of Ruskin Road, was convicted by a Montgomery County jury of charges of possession of a...
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police search for suspect in stolen car investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for information about a reported stolen vehicle that occurred Sunday. According to the Scranton Police Department, a 2003 maroon Honda Accord was taken from the 1400 block of Washburn Street. The images below are of the suspect police say may be involved in the stolen car investigation. […]
SCRANTON, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy