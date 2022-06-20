Prince William Reportedly Wants Relocation To Windsor, Here's Why

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to face speculations of relocation to the grounds of Windsor. While confirmations have yet to emerge, a source recently revealed that the royal-born Prince has valid reasons behind the potential move.

Prince William Reuters

Express UK said it is the Duke of Cambridge’s “desire to be closer” to Queen Elizabeth II that pushes him to make the move.

It noted, though, that the assertion came from a royal insider who spoke with the Daily Mail regarding the matter.