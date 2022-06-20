ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William Reportedly Wants Relocation To Windsor, Here's Why

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to face speculations of relocation to the grounds of Windsor. While confirmations have yet to emerge, a source recently revealed that the royal-born Prince has valid reasons behind the potential move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXr66_0gGByG6k00
Prince WilliamReuters

Express UK said it is the Duke of Cambridge’s “desire to be closer” to Queen Elizabeth II that pushes him to make the move.

It noted, though, that the assertion came from a royal insider who spoke with the Daily Mail regarding the matter.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 3

Matthew Guess
2d ago

William loves his grandmother, his wife and children love her too. It could be that he knows that at the age of 96 she won’t be around for to many more years. William wants to be there for the Queen, spend time with her and let his children make precious memories with her!! Harry should think about his kids. They won’t even remember his grandmother and possibly his father. Harry and his wife have isolated their children to the point they only know Meghan’s mother. Not their aunts, uncles, cousins, grandfather. William puts family first, Harry and Meghan only think of themselves.

Reply
7
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Having a Huge Royal Family Reunion Next Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Be ‘Cut Off’ If They Talk To The Press About The Jubilee–Yikes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London, proving they’ve reconciled with Harry’s family after a long, ever-infamous feud—at least for now, that is. Biographer and royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told The Sun that they’ll be “cut off” immediately if they disclose information about the trip in their new Netflix docuseries. Yikes!
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#The Daily Mail
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
SheKnows

Prince William Reportedly Thinks Harry Has Been 'Sucked Into an Alien World' as Their Feud Continues

Click here to read the full article. Prince William is turning 40 years old on June 21, and it’s a time of reflection for him as he enters a new decade. While his marriage to Kate Middleton is reportedly going strong, there is still sadness around his current relationship with his brother, Prince Harry. Their simmering feud doesn’t seem to be reaching a conclusion any time soon, after they apparently didn’t interact over Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. While there may not have been much time to get together because of the festivities, William and Harry are leading vastly different...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Warned Against Dating Prince Harry? Prince William Reportedly Not The Only Person That Had Reservations Regarding The Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in London through a common friend six years ago. After going out on a date, the couple immediately planned the second time that they would meet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the first six months of their relationship in private until it was leaked by the British tabloids.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics — and it’s so relatable

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis' show-stopping behavior at the queen's Platinum Jubilee ceremony:. Good old-fashioned sugar. According to former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, Prince Louis, 4, snacked on sweets during the June event to honor his grandmother's 70-year rule. The subsequent sugar rush, he explained, sparked his mischief.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Royal Experts Explain Why Queen Elizabeth II Won’t Publicly Release Meghan Markle’s Bullying Report: ‘The Queen Doesn’t Want Any More Drama’

Protecting her family — and the crown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that Queen Elizabeth II won't release anything about the bullying report filed against Meghan Markle because the sovereign wants to shield the monarchy and her loved ones from the negativity. "Everything that I'm hearing at the moment out of the palace is that […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

133K+
Followers
10K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy