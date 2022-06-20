ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments

By Caroline Peters
 3 days ago
Access to the Sedona Ridge Apartments in southeast Colorado Springs is limited due to an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Colorado Springs Police are still investigating the incident and working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Details are limited at this time, but News5 is told witnesses called police late Sunday to report a man was pointing a gun at another man in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find one man dead at the scene near Monterey Rd and S Circle Dr.

News5 is working to learn more information about this homicide.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

