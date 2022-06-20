Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments

Access to the Sedona Ridge Apartments in southeast Colorado Springs is limited due to an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Colorado Springs Police are still investigating the incident and working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Details are limited at this time, but News5 is told witnesses called police late Sunday to report a man was pointing a gun at another man in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to find one man dead at the scene near Monterey Rd and S Circle Dr.

News5 is working to learn more information about this homicide.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.