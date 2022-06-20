ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r86a_0gGBwi8200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said.

No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

