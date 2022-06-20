Disney Wish arrives at Port Canaveral

The online customer review site Yelp has released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the state and Central Florida businesses make up nearly a fifth of the list. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The restaurants cover a wide swath of Central Florida, stretching from Kissimmee...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. When a couple from New York saw the virtual 3D home tour of the house at 13337 Kirby Smith Road in Orlando’s Lake Nona area, they fell in love with it.
For one Brevard County business, sharing the story of NASA's Artemis program means exciting times — and they are doing it, one hat or shirt at a time. Space Shirts on Merritt Island has been in business for nearly 40 years. Every item in the shop is space-themed. The...
Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel has sold another Orlando property. Orlando-based Central Florida Investments Inc. -- the parent company of timeshare giant Westgate Resorts --...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Bacon and beer seem like a good combination, but an even better one may be bacon beer. Yes, bacon-flavored beer. Live music, food trucks and bacon beer are coming to Brevard County this weekend for the Bacon Beer Bash, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Intercoastal Brewing Company.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Construction continued Tuesday at Kennedy Space Center on a new launch site meant for use with SpaceX’s Starship, a behemoth rocket facing scrutiny due to concern over its sheer size and the potential damage its launches could cause to the surrounding environment. SpaceX began...
Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth...
ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll want to look to the skies this weekend. A parade of planets will be happening above. This hasn’t happened since 2004. It won’t happen again until 2040. According to AccuWeather, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn have lined up in the early...
Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster® is turning up the heat and bringing guests the hottest summer celebration of seafood with the launch of Seafood Summerfest. Starting today, and for a limited time, guests are invited to live it up during Seafood Summerfest and satisfy their seafood cravings with a variety of sizzling Red Lobster dishes and […]
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Dozens of people living in and working at the Magic Castle Inn and Suites in Osceola County said they’re being forced out, with hardly any notice. People who have lived at the Magic Castle on US Route 192 in Kissimmee for years told Channel 9 that they just found out on Monday that they have 24 hours to pack up and leave.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the NASA program that will bring humans back to the moon. Pre-flight testing for the Artemis I mission resumed Monday morning at the Kennedy Space Center. NASA likes to call it their mega moon rocket–Artemis I is back out on launch pad 39B...
Indian River County - Tuesday June 21, 2022: Fishing Booker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has compiled a list of the top summer fishing destinations in the US for 2022, and Indian River County has come out on top. Indian River County is home to some...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A massive tract of land has hit the market in Osceola County, southwest of St. Cloud with planned connectivity to Florida’s Turnpike. The South...
Fla. — Are you looking for a new career? If so, mark your calendar. Nearly 100 employers will be hiring at the Central Florida Job Fair next month. The job fair will take place on July 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairground’s Expo Hall.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — People living at the Magic Castle Inn & Suites in Osceola County say they found out Monday that they had 24 hours to find a new home because the building was sold. The contractor for the new owner is now working with those residents. Situations...
Most restaurants and bars in Sebastian are passing their state health inspections with fewer violations. But health inspectors did note a couple of businesses, but nothing critical. Portside Pub & Grill. Portside Pub & Grill only had 9 violations, but most were for basic. On Friday, June 17, 2022, the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A68-year-old woman drowned in New Smyrna Beach Saturday night after getting caught in a rip current after hours in an unguarded area. Hundreds of others were rescued from the water over the weekend and Monday. Diego Martinez was on the beach when he had to...
