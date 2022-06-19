[Free] [Game] Magical Defender

Diablo Immortal controller support: how to set it up. The Diablo Immortal Necromancer sees the fan-favorite class get a new iteration on mobile platforms. However, do you have it in you to master raising the dead to do your bidding?. If you’re all about commanding death itself and tearing apart...
Unfinished Business is NME’s weekly column about the weird and wonderful world of Early Access games. This week, Rick Lane confronts his biggest F.E.A.R in sci-fi shooter Selaco. I’m cheating slightly for this week’s column, as Selaco is not an official Early Access game, although you can still “access”...
New content, including Buzz’s origin story, is available as part of a Minecraft DLC based on the animated Pixar film Lightyear. The latest Minecraft blog post described the Lightyear DLC as a “blocky intergalactic adventure,” that will have five missions. In these missions, players fight enemies using various gadgets, survive hostile environments, and fly a wide range of aircraft to avoid obstacles.
Many new details about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have been revealed as part of a special Nintendo Direct. From the core cast of six characters to their battle abilities and the world they live in, here's everything we've learned today. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Main Characters. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set...
Assassin's Creed is kicking off its 15th anniversary celebrations with a new-gen update and free access to one of the best games in the series. Assassin's Creed Origins, the excellent Ancient Egypt adventure that tells the story of how the order of assassins came to be, will be free to download on all consoles between June 16 and June 20.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune patch notes dropped June 22 ahead of the patch going live on the same day. Fans are excited to try out the new Caldera updates as Activision aims to improve playability, visibility and much more with a slew of updates. Additionally, a new Resurgence map titled Fortune's Keep will be added in Season 4 giving fans a new playground to try out during the Vanguard life cycle.
Bard is one of the more interesting champions in League of Legends. With a strange design and complicated, interstellar lore, Bard boasts hidden power that makes him one of the most fearsome creatures in Runeterra. The Wandering Caretaker is most commonly seen in the support role where his unique playstyle...
The first generation of Resurgence Cryotag NFTs is offered by an invite-only mint. The End is an ARG and prologue to the MMORPG game Resurgence. Its triple-A game team has more than 40 developers from top gaming companies, including PlayStation, Sumo Digital and Codemasters. The announced roadmap will deliver multiple...
Demon Hunters are the physical ranged damage dealers of Diablo: Immortal. Fueled by vengeance, they steeled themselves into killing all demons that they meet. They typically stay away from the immediate range of monsters and rain hell from afar. While they are nimble fighters, it's a class that requires you...
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is officially live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This time around, ZeniMax is taking players to a stunning archipelago filled with gorgeous scenery, deadly monsters, and enough political intrigue to make Game of Thrones jealous. However, in order to access all this fancy new content, you’ll need to purchase the High Isle Chapter.
A new season of Call of Duty arrives on June 22 with the Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune update, and Warzone is closing out Season 3 with a special "Exfiltration" event on the Rebirth Island map. The Exfiltration event is played as trios on Rebirth Island. The event requires players...
