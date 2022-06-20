ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

'Faulty' payment machines leave drivers with parking tickets, towed cars

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman received an almost $400 refund after a Preferred Parking pay station likely malfunctioned, resulting in a wrecker service towing her car. "This was wrong,” Takeshia Price said. "I did everything that I was supposed to do." Price thought she paid for...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

Over 100 CATS bus drivers miss work Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 100 Charlotte bus drivers missed work Wednesday, causing delays for riders, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said. "Due to operator absences, expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes," CATS tweeted. A total of 107 drivers were absent from work Wednesday. CATS didn't provide any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill man warns about deceptive door-to-door sales

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A resident in one Rock Hill neighborhood says he fell victim to what he calls a door-to-door salesman scam after he agreed to a one-time service for pest control but was ultimately charged for more than he expected. Caleb Scott says a representative from Hawx...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Did the airline lose or damage your bag? Here's how to get reimbursed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 648,000 bangs were reported as mishandled in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Department of Transportation. That means those bags were lost, delayed or damaged, leaving passengers frustrated and without their luggage. WCNC Charlotte has received questions from VERIFY viewers about what they should do if their bag is lost or damaged by the airline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Complete disappointment' | Car manufacturer slow downs causing long wait times for new cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In many aspects of life, everyone is still experiencing an unrelenting side effect of the pandemic: slowdowns and shortages. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, but the people buying them are left waiting weeks and even months to drive them off the lot. It’s partly because of a global shortage of microchips that are key to most makes and models.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Natural gas maintenance near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, will be conducting routine infrastructure maintenance on a gas line located in southwest Charlotte for the next two weeks. The project, which will be near Coffey Point Drive, will begin June 23 and run through July 8. Officials...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

SUV reported stolen in 2019 found in Alexander County lake

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle that was reported stolen three years ago was found at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County this week, deputies said. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office recovered the SUV near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory, Sheriff Chris Bowman said. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to Hickory police in 2019.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Deadly shooting in Kannapolis under investigation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a deadly shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Fairview Street and South Cannon Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about a shooting. Medical personnel attempted to save the person, who died due to their injuries.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Baby Formula Scam, worries parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baby formula shortage, has gotten worse in recent weeks after a recall and plant closure by Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s biggest producer. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau to help protect parents from this devious scam. According to Bartholomoy, scammers are exploiting a nationwide baby formula shortage, tricking consumers into paying hefty prices through fraudulent online stores. Consumers run into trouble, when as “desperate parents and caregivers” they turn unknowingly to fake websites or social media profiles with images and logos of recognizable formula brands. Consumers think they’re purchasing from a company’s official website but formula never arrives, the FTC said. “Scammers have once again taken today's headlines and made them present day scams” says Bartholomy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Parking Tickets#Vehicles#Towing
Fox 46 Charlotte

East Charlotte homeowner sends intruder to hospital

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeowner is shaken up after she says a man tried to break into her home in East Charlotte.  Her oldest son jumped into action before police arrived to arrest the suspect.  The homeowner lives in the Sheffield Park neighborhood and wanted to conceal her identity.  She says she has […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

With crime rising in Uptown, CMPD is seeking solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been an increase in violent crime across the Queen City, including in Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department acknowledged the increase to WCNC Charlotte, adding the department is looking at ways of curbing the violence. The opening and closing of businesses in Uptown coupled with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: SUV found 30 feet underwater near boat access in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies were searching near a boat access in Alexander County when they discovered an SUV in about 30 feet of water Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were initially at the Dusty Ridge Boat Access on Lake Hickory for another investigation. They asked for help searching the water from Sherrills Ford - Terrell Fire and Rescue. Deputies said the fire department has drone equipment that allows them to search areas more easily.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Man dies in hospital after shooting, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after a man who was shot overnight passed away. According to the department, officers were called to Rankin Avenue near North Highland Street shortly after 1 a.m. to investigate a shooting Tuesday and found the man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but later died.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

CMPD: Teen dead, another person injured after south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenager has died and a second person has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte on Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. It happened on Branchview Drive, which is not far from the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road in south Charlotte....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
