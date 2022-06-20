'Faulty' payment machines leave drivers with parking tickets, towed cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baby formula shortage, has gotten worse in recent weeks after a recall and plant closure by Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s biggest producer. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau to help protect parents from this devious scam. According to Bartholomoy, scammers are exploiting a nationwide baby formula shortage, tricking consumers into paying hefty prices through fraudulent online stores. Consumers run into trouble, when as “desperate parents and caregivers” they turn unknowingly to fake websites or social media profiles with images and logos of recognizable formula brands. Consumers think they’re purchasing from a company’s official website but formula never arrives, the FTC said. “Scammers have once again taken today's headlines and made them present day scams” says Bartholomy.

