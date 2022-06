The Tuscaloosa Police Department said it found a girl walking alone Saturday morning but it was not long before officers helped the girl get back home. Police said the girl was found walking at 3rd Avenue East and 41st Street in the area of Skyland Elementary around 7 a.m. The department put a post on social media just before 9 a.m. and it quickly gained traction in the community, gaining over 3,000 shares in less than two hours.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO