ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Officials find first likely case of monkeypox in Missouri

By KBIA
kbia.org
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials said Saturday that they had identified what is likely to be the first case of monkeypox in Missouri...

www.kbia.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
invisiblepeople.tv

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill to Criminalize Homelessness

Lawmakers in Missouri rushed to pass a bill before the end of the legislative session on May 13 that seeks to criminalize rural homelessness. Senate Bill 1106 and its counterpart in the Missouri House of Representatives prohibits individuals from camping on state-owned land. People caught on these parcels can face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which carries a jail sentence of up to 15 days and a $750 fine.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

What a ‘deer!’ Missouri man rescues fawn from swimming pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Father’s Day ended with a little more excitement than a metro man planned. He went out of his way to make an unusual rescue at an apartment pool. Johnney Anderson and his wife were celebrating with friends and family over the weekend. After lunch, they headed over to see a relative’s new Kansas City-area apartment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

New App Helps Missouri Drivers Get Refunds For Gas

The gas tax in Missouri is about to go up as of July 1, but there is a new app that can help you submit receipts for refunds. The (helps drivers to upload gas recipes to receive a refund, the gas tax in Missouri will increase in the next few years. On July 1 it will increase by five cents.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#West Africa
KSDK

Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

NEVADA, Mo. — Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students. The lawsuits alleging physical and emotional abuse at Agape Boarding School were filed Wednesday in Vernon County. All told, 19 lawsuits have been filed against the boarding school since early 2021.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona. According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield. Brittany Barnes, the children’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WOMI Owensboro

This Might Be the Fanciest Treehouse in Missouri Maybe

I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy