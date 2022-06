The D.C. rapper wanted in connection to a shooting at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia, has turned himself in. Police say Noah Settles, 22, turned himself him at the Fairfax County jail Wednesday. He was sought on charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO