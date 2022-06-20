ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Center, CA

3 people hospitalized after a rollover crash in Desert Center (Desert Center, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gGBtVi600
3 people hospitalized after a rollover crash in Desert Center (Desert Center, CA)Nationwide Report

On Saturday morning, three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Desert Center. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 9:00 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

First responders are at the scene of a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert, CAL FIRE confirmed. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on Mile Marker 89, which is just south of Vista Point. There are no additional details on the The post Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert; Road closed in both directions

Highway 74 is closed in both directions after a major injury crash near Vista Point. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert Regional with major The post Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert; Road closed in both directions appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle, Roll Over Crash in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single- vehicle, roll over crash in Palm Desert, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. at Interstate 10 and Washington Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene and...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Rancho Mirage RV Park

Two Desert Hot Springs residents have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Rancho Mirage RV Park last week. The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on June 16, at the RV park located on the 70200 block of Highway 111. Alejandro Suarez, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was The post Two arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Rancho Mirage RV Park appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Desert Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested after 300 fentanyl pills, narcotics & stolen gun allegedly found at residence

A 43-year-old man is behind bars after authorities found hundreds of fentanyl pills along with additional narcotics at a home in Coachella Wednesday morning. At 7:00 AM, members of the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team (SCVCSDT), the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET), The post Coachella man arrested after 300 fentanyl pills, narcotics & stolen gun allegedly found at residence appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thunderstorm Cells Pound Mountains Around Banning Pass, Coachella Valley

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Thunderstorm cells dumped heavy rain in parts of the. San Bernardino National Forest today and caused roadway flooding in the San. Gorgonio Pass and east of the Coachella Valley, while lightning strikes caused. damage in at least one location, amid the first monsoonal activity of summer.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home

A man was arrested and 11 firearms were seized after a search warrant was served at a home in La Quinta Tuesday morning. SWAT and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a weapons-related search warrant at a home on the 79600 block of Vista Coralina at around 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's The post Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Suspects Behind Bars in Multiple Shootings

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two men and a juvenile were behind bars today for. their alleged involvement in a shooting where a residence and multiple vehicles. Caillou Marcus Renteria, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested. Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the shooting the evening of May 31...
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Rollover#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KESQ

15-year-old Indio teen arrested after handguns found during a search warrant

A 15-year-old boy is behind bars after authorities found multiple handguns during a search warrant in Indio. The weapons-related search warrant took place Tuesday evening on Beverly Court in Indio. It was led by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with assistance from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team, the Palm Desert Business District Team, and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
INDIO, CA
KESQ

The ABC Recovery Center in Indio is being awarded 27 million dollars

California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, which includes the homeless population. AWARDEES:. Grants were awarded in the following counties:. Alameda County – $18,405,122. El Dorado County – $2,852,182. Humboldt County –...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Teenager Arrested For Alleged Illegal Possession of Two Firearms

A 15-year-old boy was behind bars Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of two firearms. The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force, the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team searched a residence in the 83000 block of Beverly Court in Indio on Tuesday evening, where they allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun and a 9mm semi-auto handgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Coachella parking lot shooting

A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder following his arrest for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man multiple times in a Coachella parking lot. Issac Vargas was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   He was charged with one The post Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Coachella parking lot shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Two 15-year-olds arrested for alleged armed robbery in Coachella

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested today on suspicion of possessing guns and stolen property from an armed robbery incident a week prior. The names of the juveniles were withheld due to their age. They were both documented criminal street gang members, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities searched a residence in the 53-500 The post Two 15-year-olds arrested for alleged armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Supports Proposed Lithium Flat Tax

SALTON SEA — A California bill proposing to tax lithium production in the state on a per-ton basis is finding both support and opposition in Imperial County as it approaches a vote in the Legislature, possibly this month. At least two companies seeking to extract lithium in the Imperial...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Two More Local Gang Bangers Arrested

Isaac Martinez (L), and Eddied Amezquita (R) of Indio. Two local gang members arrested Thurs June 9th 2022. No shortage of business for the Violent Crime Gang Task Force in the desert. Thursday afternoon June 9th, officers arrested 2 documented criminal street gang members, with one of them linked to...
INDIO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy