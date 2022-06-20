ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

By Haleigh Vaughn
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHrqs_0gGBt55h00

High humidity is likely to return as well, especially on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. While most of this week will be dry and sunny, there's a chance for a stray shower Tuesday night/Wednesday morning as a cold front slides through the state. Don't forget summer officially arrives on Tuesday at 5:14 A.M., known as the summer solstice. It's one of the longest days of the year with more than 15 hours of daylight. It's the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it gets. Look for the daylight hours to gradually get shorter afterwards. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 47 App.

TODAY: Some early morning cloud cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s

