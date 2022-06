Confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County are down in Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency. That result tracks with statewide and national counts. The New York Times reports that – over a 14-day period – new cases have declined by 3 percent across the U.S., although deaths have risen by 17 percent. In California, new cases are down by 17 percent and deaths down 20 percent, reports Los Angeles Times.

