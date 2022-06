NORTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – This weekend, a two-alarm apartment fire in North Salt Lake displaced several families from six units. One of those apartments was the home of Becky Asbury and her two sons, 15-year-old Tyler and 14-year-old Josh. She said she just woke up from a nap when she smelled smoke. Becky and Josh looked through the blinds – that’s when they saw flames on the deck above them.

