ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

This Nashville receiver’s recruiting star is rising. His mom was a Gamecock athlete

By Phil Kornblut
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Nashville might be most famous as the country music hub of the world. But if you look a little deeper, you can find some outstanding high school football players as well.

South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp is hoping one of those players might join the Gamecocks in the near future.

London Humphreys of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville is coming off a 1,100-yard, 14 touchdown performance in his junior campaign, and those numbers caught the eye of Stepp and the Gamecocks.

They also might a little help on the recruiting trail inside the Humphreys family’s living room.

“My mom (Erin) went there and was a track athlete,” Humphreys said, bragging about the former USC heptathlete. “When it comes to coach Stepp, he is an awesome guy. Him and coach (Marcus) Satterfield, they’re very personal. They get to know you and get to know your family. Just see how you’re doing as a person, not just in football, which I think is awesome.”

Humphreys (6-2, 195) is clearly impressed by the Gamecocks and likes the comparisons he’s getting from another USC recruit.

“The way he was talking to me about it, he just signed Landon Samson out of Texas. He said I’m very similar to him,” Humphreys said. “Athletically, speed wise, jumping wise, I’m just taller. I’m a bigger, physically sized receiver and would play an outside receiver type deal. That’s how he kind of compared me. He showed me some of his stuff, what he likes and compared it to my film. Just getting to learn how he likes to coach has been very interesting and enjoyable.”

The rising senior hasn’t taken a visit to South Carolina but is looking at an official visit on June 25 for a cookout event the Gamecocks are holding. In the meantime, he’s kept a sharp eye on the progress of the Gamecocks under the direction of Shane Beamer.

“Coach (Shane) Beamer texted and he’s just checking on me, asking how I’m doing. They (the staff) love to get to know their players and spend time with them outside of just talking about football,” Humphreys said. “The SEC is the hardest conference by far. It’s always hard to just jump in and dominate right away. Just looks on the up-and-up with coach Beamer there. All good things are coming, I think.”

Humphreys visited Virginia officially last weekend and has also visited Alabama. He said he could take a trip over to his hometown school of Vanderbilt, adding that it wouldn’t need to be an official visit because it’s so close. Humphreys, who also has offers from Appalachian State, Air Force, Boston College, Kansas, Charlotte, Liberty, Memphis, Tulane and others, says he hopes to wrap up his college choice in the coming months.

“Towards the end of summer or very early in the football season, I want to kind of have that decision done and enjoy my senior season,” Humphreys said. “Go through that knowing where I want to go to school and still build that connection and learn more about the school and the plays. That’s what I’m shooting for.”

Humphreys is also a track standout and won the state championship as a sophomore in the long jump.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
State
South Carolina State
Nashville, TN
Sports
WATE

‘Next in Line’: Tennessee thrower taking full advantage of NIL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee thrower Chandler Hayden is taking full advantage of NIL, the NCAA ruling that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness. NIL has not only allowed the redshirt sophomore to build her personal brand, but it has also opened doors for the track and field standout, including a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Rutherford Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Gamecocks#American Football#Usc
WLTX.com

Shealy wins Women's City Golf Championship

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Catherine Shealy shot a 3-over par 75 to win the 40th Sonic Women's City Champion Tuesday at the Forest Lake Club in Forest Acres. Shealy finished at +6 for the tournament to win by two shots over Clara Rodriguez from Spring Valley Country Club. It was the first city title for Shealy who plays at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
FOREST ACRES, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
swlexledger.com

Lexington One Board approves the hiring of 4 assistant principals

Lexington, SC 06/22/2022 - On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved four administrative hires to the position of assistant principal. ● Brandan W. Craig to assistant principal of Carolina Springs Elementary School. ● Mark T. Garner to assistant principal at Gilbert Elementary...
LEXINGTON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
387
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy