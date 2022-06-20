A-K Valley senior spotlight: Plum’s Nick Killinger

Pitt is a fantastic place to learn and make memories, and many of us honor this special place by wearing the royal blue and gold wherever we go. You can find Pitt merch in many places. You can use secondhand apps like Depop, Poshmark and eBay. A lot of Pitt merch also lands in Pittsburgh’s many Goodwill stores, such as the ones in East Liberty and South Side. But if you want something brand new and easily accessible, your best bet is The Pitt Shop or the University Store.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO