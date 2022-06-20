ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

A-K Valley senior spotlight: Plum’s Nick Killinger

By Antonio Rossetti
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Killinger spent four years of high school balancing soccer, basketball and volleyball. The 6-foot-5 senior right-side hitter made an immediate impact in his first year of volleyball this spring and was named third-team All-WPIAL and first-team all-section in Section 2-2A, alongside junior teammate Seth Favero (libero). His teammates...

Giannis Antetokounmpo
