Sumter County, SC

One person killed in three-car Midlands crash

By Chris Trainor
 2 days ago

Authorities are investigating after a three-car crash in the Midlands left one person dead.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Patriot Parkway and St Paul’s Church Road in Sumter County. That’s about three miles southeast of Highway 378.

Pye said that a 2014 Nissan pickup truck was traveling north on St. Paul’s Church Road, while a Cadillac sedan was traveling north on Patriot Parkway, and a Jeep SUV was sitting stationary on St Paul’s Church Road, facing south. There was a collision involving all three cars, and the driver of the Jeep died in the incident.

As of early Monday morning, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office had not identified the deceased.

Pye said the Highway Patrol and its Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.

Person
St Paul
