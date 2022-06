An NFL team is ready to move into a new stadium. According to a report by neo-trans.blog which was picked by The News-Herald, the Cleveland Browns are exploring sites for a new stadium while debating if they want to renovate the current stadium the team plays in. If the Browns find a location for a new stadium, the current one, FirstEnergy Stadium would be demolished and the land that occupies it would be developed into retail stores and housing.

