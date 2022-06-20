ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

VIDEO: Short road in West Hartford is getting a big name change

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY IN HISTORY: Return to public transportation, holocaust survivor, historic bell factory fire. One year ago in CT history: Return to public transportation. 5 years ago: Students learned from a holocaust survivor. 10 years ago: Historic bell factory fire. Updated: 14 minutes...

www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Drivers block traffic at busy intersection in Bristol

West Hartford Police are issuing a warning for distracted style thefts after a woman was robbed in a Whole Foods parking lot. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has arrived at the Capitol City. Updated: 10 hours ago. Connecticut's First Tee program teaches kids life lessons through golf.
BRISTOL, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Haven, CT

West Haven is a city in Connecticut known for its beaches and boardwalks. The city is on the shore of Long Island Sound, making it a popular destination for those who love to swim and sunbathe. Visitors can enjoy several activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the city’s historical sites....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot at nightclub in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot at a nightclub in Hartford early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Dreams Night Club on Newfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. A report said a person suffered from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim as soon...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman robbed in West Hartford Whole Foods parking lot

The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has arrived at the Capitol City. Connecticut's First Tee program teaches kids life lessons through golf. CBS News Consumer Investigative Correspondent Anna Werner talks about the Justice Department's investigation into Cerebral. Updated: 14 hours ago. Police search for man after 2-year-old shot...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
outdoors.org

Mattabesett Tr./Seven Falls, Middletown, (B3B, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. 6 mile loop on the Mattabesett Trail (using Blue and Blue/Yellow trails) from Seven Falls toward Bear Hill. NOTE: This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. Lunch on the Chinese Wall. Mountain Laurel should still be in bloom? A couple of stream crossings and steep rock scrambles. Meeting time: 9:15 am at the Seven Falls picnic area trailhead on Rte. 154 for a prompt 9:30 start. Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From Rte. 9 North or South, take Exit 10, Aircraft Road/Rte. 154. At the end of the ramp, go right on Rte. 154 South. Seven Falls picnic area pull-off is on the left side of Rte. 154 (NOT in the picnic area lot below the highway), 0.8 miles from the bottom of the exit ramp on the main road ABOVE the picnic area. GPS Reference Address: 2099 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, CT.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
firefighternation.com

Six Firefighters Burned in CT Training Mishap; Investigation Underway

Six firefighters and a trainer were treated for burns to the face, ears and neck when a fire at a training program got out of hand over the weekend. Middlesex County Fire School was running the training at a training tower in Newington on Saturday. Firefighters in the tower experienced...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Bristol police investigating ‘street takeover’ incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a “street takeover” where several hundreds of cars blocked off an intersection on June 17. Police said on June 17, officers were detailed to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Stafford Avenue for the report of several hundred cars blocking off the intersection. Bristol police said a […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

SW evergreen walk 5 0622.jpg

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford's mayor talks about deadly fire

Crews in Mansfield are battling a fire at a restaurant on Stafford road. (Credit: Dawn Hoblet) TODAY IN HISTORY: Return to public transportation, holocaust survivor, historic bell factory fire. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. One year ago in CT history: Return to public transportation. 5 years ago: Students learned from...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford welcomes food trucks into the community

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford announced changes to local ordinances and regulations to streamline the application process for food truck owners. These changes provide the opportunity for greater access to food trucks for local businesses and residents. “We recognize our resident’s interest to expand food truck options offered...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to apartment building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called a fire at an apartment building in New Haven on Tuesday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was reported on the 15th floor of the building at 90 Park St. around 11 a.m. They also said there was a burn victim. Crews...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New state program helps first time homebuyers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As rent rises at a rapid rate, help is available for low-income Connecticut residents looking to buy their first home. The state just launched a new program that is helping families put down payments on homes. “I love it. I really love it,” said Heather McLarney...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Family of woman killed in Hartford fire wants investigation

POLICE FOOTAGE: New Haven officials release footage of suspect injured in police custody. WARNING: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Officials released footage of when a man was seriously hurt in New Haven police custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. 2-year-old flown to the hospital after being shot in Waterbury.
NEW HAVEN, CT

