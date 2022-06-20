VIDEO: Short road in West Hartford is getting a big name change

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. 6 mile loop on the Mattabesett Trail (using Blue and Blue/Yellow trails) from Seven Falls toward Bear Hill. NOTE: This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. Lunch on the Chinese Wall. Mountain Laurel should still be in bloom? A couple of stream crossings and steep rock scrambles. Meeting time: 9:15 am at the Seven Falls picnic area trailhead on Rte. 154 for a prompt 9:30 start. Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From Rte. 9 North or South, take Exit 10, Aircraft Road/Rte. 154. At the end of the ramp, go right on Rte. 154 South. Seven Falls picnic area pull-off is on the left side of Rte. 154 (NOT in the picnic area lot below the highway), 0.8 miles from the bottom of the exit ramp on the main road ABOVE the picnic area. GPS Reference Address: 2099 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, CT.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO