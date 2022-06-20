ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nick Ferrari tells train workers to go a be footballers if they don't want to work on railways

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

As the RMT rail union prepares to strike, Nick Ferrari told one railway guard to “go and be a Premier League footballer”.

The RMT strike is set to cause travel chaos as rail workers strike to protest working conditions, job cuts and pay.

Speaking on his LBC radio show, host Ferrari was joined by a guest called Matthew from Stockport who asserted that the labour force has a right to withdraw it if it feels aggrieved.

Matthew continued: “It’s been democratically done, so we might not like that result, but it’s been a democratic process.

“Similar to the referendum – you know, some people didn’t like the result of that but it is a democratic process so we have to respect that.”

Ferrari then chose to criticised rail workers, saying: “If they don’t want to work on the railways, go and be… go and do something else. Go and be a piano tuner.

“No one is forced to be a railway guard. No one is forced to stand on a platform and make the announcements… Don’t do it, go and do something else. Go and be a Premier League footballer.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Matthew reasoned: “Not everyone can be a premier league footballer.”

Ferrari retorted: “Well there you go then. You’ll have to be a rail guard, won’t you?”

The guest once again pointed to the right of workers to withdraw their labour if they feel they have cause to protest.

People in the comments section of the clip were unimpressed by Ferrari’s view, with one describing him as an “ ignoramus ”.

One person wrote: “I think the point is that railway workers do want to work on the railways and don't want their jobs to disappear. Simple really.”

Another said: “It’s always the well paid who slate anyone wanting more…It’s always been the way..”

Someone else claimed: “Any racist pub bore could do Ferrari's job after 6 pints.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rail strike: Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer's picket line plea

A number of Labour MPs have shown support for this week's rail strikes by appearing at picket lines outside stations, despite warnings from Sir Keir Starmer's office. Senior Labour MPs were told not to show support for the strikes. However, frontbenchers Kate Osborne, Paula Barker and Navendu Mishra are among...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Manchester passengers prepare for impact

Rail passengers in Manchester have told how they plan to travel while services face severe disruption due to national strike action. Most major lines across Britain will be affected on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday due to railway workers striking over pay and job cuts. There will also be knock-on effects...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ferrari
Indy100

Everything you need to know about the UK rail strikes

Tuesday morning UK commuters, visitors, and travelers were met with massive train delays and cancellations following railway strikes in the UK.In the largest railway strike in 30 years, approximately 20 per cent of the daily service trains were running on Tuesday. The trains that did run started later and ending earlier from 07:30 and 18:30. As people looked for alternative travel plans roadways became clogged with more traffic due to the increase in car and bus services. Here's everything you need to know according to BBC. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWho is leading it? The National Union...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strike - live: Commuters warned to check last train times as traffic clogs roads

Deserted railway stations across the UK resemble the “darkest days of Covid”, Network Rail’s chief executive has said amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.Speaking from the concourse at Waterloo station on Tuesday morning, Andrew Haines said the major London transport hub was like a “wasteland”.“It’s devastating for passengers,” he told Sky News. “I mean this is a wasteland and it’s like the darkest days of Covid – passengers alienated from the railway because we can’t run a service for them and it breaks my heart.“I really, really apologise to passengers who are facing that and we know...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Day of misery for travellers as plans hit by largest rail strike for a generation

Millions of people have dealt with a day of misery as their travel  plans were thrown into disarray by the largest rail strike for a generation.Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of lines were closed as about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out.David Raposo Buzon, a healthcare support worker in north London, who was an hour and a half late for work, pointed out that  NHS staff like him “aren’t able to strike” like those from rail companies.He waited at a bus...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lbc
BBC

Rail strike: Nurse says she is two hours late to work

A nurse says she was two hours late to work due to rail strikes happening across the UK. Having travelled from Swindon, the nurse ran off her train at Oxford station to get to work in a nearby hospital. She said the strikes were "a nightmare" for her but she...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Awkward moment GB News interviews cab driver who actually supports the rail strike

As the UK's biggest rail strike in 30 years is currently underway, GB News decided to get the opinion of a taxi driver to discuss the impact facing cabbies - but it seems they didn't quite anticipate his support for the unions.Presenter Ed Crawford was at Norwich train station where he spoke to taxi driver Craig Dimbleby about how the rail strikes will impact his industry.The taxi driver described the strikes as "another nail in our coffin" which will massively affect business and explained how cabbies are "just sat here now twiddling our thumbs" because there have been fewer commuters...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Frustration in the East Midlands as services disrupted

The biggest train strike in 30 years has impacted travel across England, Scotland and Wales - and the East Midlands was no exception. People travelling for appointments or commuting for work have had their plans derailed by the strike action, which has seen tens of thousands of staff walk out over pay, redundancies and reforms to working practices.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rail strike: Train stations deserted across south of England

Train stations across the south of England have been deserted as rail workers take to picket lines. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking over job cuts, pay and working conditions. Limited rail services have been running in Hampshire, Dorset, Oxfordshire and Berkshire...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Last-ditch talks fail to resolve rail row with strikes to go ahead

The rail strikes are to go ahead after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.Services across the UK will start to be affected from Monday evening, with just one in five trains running on strike days, primarily on main lines and only for around 11 hours.Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Tories are blaming Labour for the rail strikes and everyone said the same thing

The biggest train strike in more than 30 years is taking place across the UK, with half of Britain’s rail lines closed on Tuesday as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite stage action over pay, jobs and conditions.Further strikes are taking place on Thursday and Saturday, disrupting millions of journeys across the UK.And who are the Tories trying to blame for it all? Labour, who haven’t been in power since 2010.The Conservative government, which owns Network Rail, might have been in charge for 12 years, but it hasn’t stopped Tory MPs attempting...
WORLD
Indy100

Who won today's PMQs? Starmer tells Johnson to 'do your job' as they clash on rail strikes

Wednesday afternoons only mean one thing in the world of UK politics – PMQs.Over the last few weeks, Keir Starmer gave a slightly lackluster performance despite Boris Johnson's less than resounding no-confidence vote win, before Starmer compared the PM to Jabba the Hutt in pretty bizarre scenes.There was only one real issue in today’s session, though, as the PM and the leader of the opposition debated over the rail strikes causing disruption across the country this week. The biggest rail strike in more than 30 years is taking place across the UK, with half of Britain’s rail lines closed on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges passengers to ‘stay the course’ in the face of crippling rail strikes

Boris Johnson has warned train passengers they must “stay the course” in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation” caused by rail strikes.The Prime Minister told a meeting of the Cabinet that reforms are vital for the rail industry and those who work in it.Millions are suffering disruption with just a fifth of trains running on Tuesday and half the country’s lines closed.Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in a...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'Your questions are verging on the nonsense': RMT chief Mick Lynch mocks Kay Burley as she quizzes him about rail strikes in heated Sky News interview

Union firebrand Mick Lynch today mocked Sky News' Kay Burley after she quizzed him about his crippling rail strikes during a heated TV interview. The RMT boss laughed at Miss Burley and said her 'questions are verging on the nonsense' as the journalist compared the biggest walkouts in a generation to the miners strikes of the 1980s.
BORIS JOHNSON
Indy100

James O'Brien caller tries to argue 'we don't need trade unions' and it goes terribly

A caller on James O'Brien's LBC show tried to make the argument against trade unions and was promptly schooled by the radio host on what work conditions would be like without them.Adam from Heathrow called in where he claimed "we don't need" trade unions in the UK as people should have "individual representation" in the workplace.The discussion comes at a time of travel disruption as a result of the biggest rail strike in 30 years that currently taking place by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a dispute over pay, conditions and job cuts.Sign up to our free Indy100...
Daily Mail

We really ARE back in the 1980s: Margaret Thatcher's arch-nemesis Arthur Scargill joins rail workers on the picket line decades after he was face of miners' strike

Ardent communist Arthur Scargill has joined Mick Lynch's mass rail strikes today in solidarity with the 'greedy' union barons who have paralysed Britain. The former firebrand leader of the National Union of Miners, who unleashed a wave of strike action in the mid-1980s in a bid to stop Margaret Thatcher's pit closures and topple the Tory government, wore his 1984 'safety first' cap as he stood on the picket line in Wakefield.
SCOTLAND
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy