Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store.



According to police, the two men stole approximately $3,400 of fragrances from Ulta located at 350 Walt Whitman Rd. on June 4 around 6:15 p.m.



Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.



Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.