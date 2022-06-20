ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, IL

Palestine Unit 3 Board Meets Tonight

wtyefm.com
 2 days ago

(Palestine) – The Palestine Unit 3 Board will be looking toward the upcoming school year when they meet tonight....

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtyefm.com

Unit 3 School Board Approves Solar Plan

(Palestine) – The Palestine Unit 3 School District looks to “go green” with solar. According to Palestine Superintendent, Jessica Sisil, during Monday’s board meeting the board approved the installation of solar generation at the Palestine Grade School. The project will install 552 solar panels on school property west of the grade school. Sisil says the panels will provide enough electricity to meet most of the school’s needs on an annual basis. Palestine is partnering with Ag Technologies from Rochester, IN on the project. Ag Technologies will install and operate the system for 5 years, and then transfer ownership of the installation to the school district. The system is expected to be fully operational in mid-2023. The project is made possible by an Illinois program that provides financial incentives for solar installations. Sisil says when combined with utility rebates, a federal grant program, and additional savings from the ownership arrangement with Ag Technologies, the power savings will pay for the project in approximately 5 years. Property taxes will not increase as a result.
PALESTINE, IL
freedom929.com

NEW QUEENS CROWNED LAST NIGHT / ACTIVITIES CONTINUE THRU THIS WEEK

(NEWTON) Jasper County has a new Fair Queen, as selected during last night’s pageant on the fairgrounds in Newton. It’s 17 year old Jaleena Hemrich of Newton, an NCHS graduate who plans to attend Lincoln Trail College. 16 year old Tayler Utley was the pageant’s First Runner Up and 18 year old Sydney Dobbins was Second Runner Up. In the special awards, Jaleena Hemrich was Miss Congeniality and Tayler Utley was People’s Choice. Retiring Jasper County Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston and Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni of Royalton, down in Perry County, assisted in the crowning. Thanks to all the pageant sponsors.
NEWTON, IL
wtyefm.com

Jasper County Fair Continues This Week

(Newton) – It’s “Fair Season” and the 151st Jasper County Fair continues this week in Newton. Tonight grandstand entertainment will be night one of the Tractor and Truck Pull at 5 pm. Tonight’s event will feature local classes and the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. Tomorrow night’s Tractor and Truck pull will feature local classes and Illinois Hot Farm at 7 pm. Go Kart races will be the featured entertainment on Thursday at 7 pm. The week will wrap up with Whippoorwill Rodeo action beginning at 7:30 pm on Friday and the Demo Derby Saturday at 7 pm. Inflatables and Laser Tag are available each night from 6 pm – 10 pm.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
Palestine, IL
Education
City
Palestine, IL
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Former town clerk-treasurer in Knox County accused of financial wrong-doing

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wtyefm.com

Ground was Broken Yesterday for “The Queen of Terre Haute”

(Terre Haute, In) – Ground was broken yesterday in Terre Haute for “The Queen of Terre Haute” Casino Resort. “The Queen of Terre Haute” will feature one thousand slots and 50 table games plus a 125-room hotel. Property General Manager, Mike Rich, says the 10-floor hotel will also contain five restaurants and will be a very unique and upscale tourism offering. The approximately 400,000 square-foot development is projected to usher in a $190 million annual economic impact and create 1000 construction jobs as well as 500 permanent positions. Churchill Downs, the company bringing the project to Terre Haute, says the plan is to build the casino resort in 18 months.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Risk Management Plan#The Unit 3 Board#Grade School
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute General Manager named

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We now know who will be managing the upcoming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. During an exclusive interview with WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean, Churchill Downs officials announced that Mike Rich will be the general manager of the coming Casino. “I’m very excited to be employee number one,” said Rich. “It’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire at International Paper in Cayuga

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Newport Containerboard Mill in Vermillion County is under investigation. That facility is operated by International Paper. A spokesperson for the company said all team members were safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The facility is located just east of SR-63 south […]
CAYUGA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Churchill Downs breaks ground on Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Shovel met dirt Tuesday morning on the east side of Terre Haute as Churchill Downs broke ground on the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. Newly named General Manager for the property Mike Rich said the opportunity will provide a hospitality and tourism destination for the region. “This is going […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charleston, IL

Charleston is one of Illinois’ best-kept secrets, a small but culturally rich town in Coles County. The city is home to Eastern Illinois University, a teacher’s college established in 1895. It’s also the hometown of the iconic Jimmy John’s sandwich chain. The city also has a...
CHARLESTON, IL
wtyefm.com

Portion of Route 1 Will Be Down to One Lane

(Robinson) – If your travels take you on Rout 1 east of Robinson, you will notice delays. The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the northbound lane of Illinois Route 1 east of Robinson at the railroad tracks will close beginning today. The work will reduce Illinois 1 to one lane during the day, with flaggers directing traffic. They say the work is necessary to repair the crossing due to water issues. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. The project is expected to be wrapped up Wednesday.
ROBINSON, IL
WTHI

Gears for Grunts car show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Whether you're a fan of old or new cars, you're sure to find something interesting at the Gears for Grunts car show. The Loyal Veterans Battalion puts on the annual event. Each year, the group raises money to help local homeless veterans and others in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Campground situation leads to strangulation arrest in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rosedale man is being held without bond after being charged with strangulation and battery at an area campground. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic situation at approximately 10:07 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Peaceful Waters Campground. Isaac Hunt, 22, of Rosedale was […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
CLARK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy