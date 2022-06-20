ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Omicron experience: Families with young children — including mine — still face pandemic purgatories

By Liza Monroy
 2 days ago
Liza Monroy and her family in bed. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
It can be tempting these days to think of the pandemic as over, or no longer a potentially life-altering problem. But for parents of young children like us, even with a vaccine for our youngest now becoming available, the Omicron age continues to upend family life.

We are far from alone. Our own story of a “lost month” surprises me in its retelling. Less than a month following the mask mandate in Santa Cruz schools being lifted, my 6-year-old brought Omicron into our household. I caught it first and my husband immediately followed. I thought it would be mild and not life-altering at this point, since we’re vaccinated and boosted. Probably an inconvenience at most. But I have realized that when you have young kids, the Omicron age is full of anxiety. The illness can upend families, and our carefully constructed balance can simply fall apart, accompanied by unknown health consequences.

Monday, I share our family’s story. Tuesday, I’ll report on my talks with four families, from Watsonville to Ben Lomond, all with children ages 16 and under. Though their lives are vastly different, the Omicron experiences share similar threads.

Our “lost month” happened shortly after the mask mandate was lifted at school, in March. I asked my first-grader, Olivia, to please still wear one indoors. But she decided she was done with it. She would be free! For the first time since becoming a parent, there was nothing I could do about a decision my 6-year-old was making. My husband and I had no control over whether she wore a mask at school. Her teachers weren’t going to be the mask police. So in a surreal-feeling reversal, a first grader was in charge of a major health decision instead of us parents.

She gets to decide about pandemic safety or lack thereof? It seemed absurd to me.

The January Omicron wave was several months behind us, and we were back to activities we’d put on pause like jiu-jitsu class and birthday parties. Still, I was nervous. Our younger daughter, Aleshandra, who is 3, was too young for a vaccine. Olivia, at 6, was already fully vaccinated. If we caught COVID, I was most concerned about Aleshandra.

One afternoon during spring break, Olivia, accustomed to going unmasked, refused to wear one in the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a beloved place I never thought I’d regret visiting. By the end of the week, her surveillance testing — an email that always came in with a “Negative” — popped up “Positive.” I freaked out, put on a mask, rushed home, and found her sitting on the couch with my husband, who’d been called to pick her up from school.

She looked up from the “Octonauts” episode she was watching. “I have COVID,” she said plainly, and pouted, completely asymptomatic.

I wondered what to do next. How do you put a 6-year-old into isolation? You can’t. Should I move my other daughter and I upstairs? My husband said it was silly for me to wear the mask in the house. “We probably all have it already,” he speculated. I panicked some more.

By evening, my symptoms started. They ran the gamut: electric-feeling chills, a weird current running through my body, fever, an aching ... jaw? Joint aches and pains, as if I’d worked out too hard for too long. My usually hearty appetite vanished. Waves of nausea ensued. It was the sickest I’d been in years, and the symptoms were nothing like bad colds and flus of the past. This virus was a different, unpredictable animal.

I tested positive, obviously, the next morning, a Saturday. For three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, I consumed only broth, juice and tea and lost seven pounds (significant when one is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds). Coffee, which I relished normally, tasted vile. Mental and emotional symptoms were also powerful: I felt depressed. Foggy. Confused. Totally unlike myself. I couldn’t work or walk half a block without complete exhaustion. I felt like I would never surf, dance, write or be the same again.

I tested negative quickly, by Thursday. But my husband was then testing positive. I was exhausted as if I hadn’t slept in days (and I still couldn’t sleep through the night, waking up in sweat) and still felt depressed. I also felt deceived. If this was the “milder strain” of Omicron, if this was a COVID infection after being vaccinated and getting a booster, if this was a mild case — why had so many masks been flung to the wind, why was it acceptable to let our children unmask at school?

And adding to the weirdness of it, ironically, after all my worrying, my younger daughter, the unvaccinated one I worried about, never tested positive.

The fallout of having COVID in the Omicron phase, as a family with young children, has been jarring physically, mentally, and emotionally: putting us back into isolation after having a taste of pre-pandemic freedom, missing school and going back to distance learning all over again (packets!), missing work for my husband, missing deadlines and lost clients for me, days in bed, exorbitant bills from DoorDash for no-contact food deliveries — a luxury to be able to have. Friends and community were lifesavers with soup drops and offers of help.

But other than leaving soup on your doorstep, there’s not a lot anyone else can do. No one else can care for kids in a COVID-quarantined home. The only upside to the way the virus seems to work is that Jason and I were not sick at the same time. By the time he was symptomatic, I was back to my normal activities as a negative-testing, vaccinated person whose contagious period had ended, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Afterward, I am surprised by how traumatizing my Omicron experience was. And lasting — I still don’t feel quite the same as before; I tire more easily, experience more anxiety and am less patient. My taste for coffee has returned, but my ability to focus for lengths of time has not. I have trouble remembering things and finding things. I struggle to sit in front of the computer and get work done for more than small stretches of time.

I don’t really talk about these lasting changes. I feel ashamed, as if it’s somehow my fault, or if I’ve become lazy. Local therapist Jody Wilfong says more people have been seeking out her particular practice, music therapy, because of increased anxiety and isolation. “I’ve been doing relaxation techniques with clients more than ever before,” she says. “Stress, anxiety and depression are three big effects we’re seeing. We’re in a mental health crisis in this country. I’ve never seen it this bad.”

During and following Omicron, I went through that with my own family and learned that many other families with young children did, too: From farmworkers to teachers to health care practitioners, we all experienced physical and psychological traumas when the virus came home.

Tuesday, I’ll share the stories of four of those families’ experiences with you — and you might see how they might resonate with your own.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Parenting with Omicron: Santa Cruz families with young kids tell their stories of a ‘lost month’

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Our family’s monthlong experience with COVID probably didn’t leave any permanent damage, but it was the most traumatic part of the long pandemic yet for us, as I wrote about Monday — depending, of course, on what might happen in the months and years ahead. As I recovered, I have wondered about how families’ experiences, especially those with young kids like mine, affected them.
'I'm the one who had to bury my son': Scotts Valley mom fights for change in wake of bullied child's suicide

Scotts Valley High freshman Mateo Deihl was different, his family and friends say, in wonderful ways. A traumatized product of the foster care system, he had compassion for others and tried to be nice to all. It made him an easy target for bullying. When his mother stepped in to try to help affect change, she says her attempts went unheeded at the middle school and high school. Mateo took his own life in February and now his mom, Regina Deihl, a longtime lawyer in the juvenile justice system, must decide what path to take in honoring his legacy.
Upper school activates shelter-in-place, all students, staff safe

The upper school campus activated a shelter-in-place (SIP) this afternoon after an unarmed intruder entered the campus during a police chase. All students and staff are safe, according to an email from the Office of Communication sent to all summer families. The email also included that the intruder had been “on the campus briefly” and that shelter-in-place began promptly. According to Summer School Director for the upper school campus Carol Green, approximately 460 students are on campus at any given time this week, accompanied by staff and faculty as well.
Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove for their 2022 season

This summer, Santa Cruz Shakespeare is gearing up to continue a 40-year tradition with its 2022 Season, running from July 10 to August 28, in person at The Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park. Seating in The Grove will be open once again to full capacity for the summer season. While audiences may feel a sense of returning to normal, the Santa Cruz Shakespeare leadership team is experiencing a feeling closer to renewal.
San Jose Vietnamese service center gets infusion of funding

Santa Clara County has renewed its commitment to address the health care gap among its Vietnamese residents. The Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted to dole out nearly $1 million to hire more Vietnamese American Service Center workers and help a nonprofit implement a mental health program targeting Vietnamese seniors in East San Jose.
'I had to hurt my body' to get around campus: UCSC should improve access for people with disabilities

Amanda Quirk wants UC Santa Cruz to improve its access for students with disabilities. She spent five years as a Ph.D. student in astronomy and astrophysics and struggled to navigate the campus' hills, rocky paths and roads without sidewalks. The university and city, she says, need to do better. Already, too many talented students choose to go elsewhere.
Free Leonard Peltier Santa Cruz 6-20-2022

There was music, speakers, dancers, and food. Money was collected for Leonard and first count was over $400.00. Another collection was taken, though I do not know how much the total amount collected was in all. Please take a look at the photos I was able to take from the...
San Benito Health Foundation plans for clinic, housing in SJB

At the same time that San Juan Bautista is creating boundaries for its future growth, the San Benito Health Foundation is planning to build a clinic and 60 high-density housing units on seven acres of land located at the southwestern entrance to the town. No application has yet been submitted to the city.
Exercise Pill Could Curb Food Cravings for Couch Potatoes

(Stanford, CA) — A new study finds an exercise pill that curbs hunger could be on the way. Researchers from Stanford Medicine and Baylor University have teamed up to identify a molecule that keeps people from getting hungry after working out. They hope to eventually produce a medication that may even replace the need to go to the gym. This process is being evaluated through the effects of a specific amino acid.
Santa Cruz shelter offering $1k reward for arrest of person who set illegal leg traps

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is offering a cash reward after illegal steel hold leg traps were found in Live Oak. According to the shelter, a Live Oak resident found a squirrel with two leg traps stuck on its leg on Sunday, June 19. The squirrel was taken to Native Animal Rescue and the traps were removed, but the squirrel was euthanized.
Shelter closures show new homeless response plan in midstream

Santa Cruz County-run programs at the Oceana Inn and the National Guard Armory will close their doors by the end of this month, amounting to a net loss of 252 of the county's 638 total shelter beds. Says county Housing for Health director Robert Ratner, "We have to stop taking our money and investing it in one-time-only things; we have to corral the limited money we have invested in a strategic way."
Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
Surfer hospitalized after shark attack at Lovers Point

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning. Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was. Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is The post Surfer hospitalized after shark attack at Lovers Point appeared first on KION546.
