Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.

