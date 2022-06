Fall Guys' servers have taken a hit on the day of the game's release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, which is also the day the game became free-to-play on all platforms. Fall Guys had a big presence in 2020, as many people were looking for fun online games to keep them busy during the early days of the pandemic. It was available via PlayStation Plus and PC at first and got a major boost from YouTubers and streamers who championed the game for its fun mini-games. It was essentially a new spin on the battle royale genre, which content creators ate up. Eventually, Among Us became the talk of the town and other major releases took Fall Guys' throne, but it didn't mean people didn't love it anymore.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO