PITTSVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested two teenagers accused of holding up the Shore Stop convenience store on Friendship Road in Pittsville. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday when the MSP Salisbury Barrack received a 911 telephone call from an employee of the Shore Stop who told troopers the store had just been robbed. The suspect had a long gun, according to the employee. The information given to the barrack at the time was that the suspect left in a white hatchback vehicle and the suspect was a white male.

PITTSVILLE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO