Orofino fugitives face several charges in Oregon

koze.com
 2 days ago

Two Orofino residents face several charges after being located and arrested in Oregon. According to Josephine County court records, 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson faces charges of robbery, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use...

www.koze.com

Comments / 1

koze.com

Victim of Orofino fire identified

Authorities have identified the man who died in an Orofino fire over the weekend as 60-year-old Robert Mason. Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office, along with the Orofino Fire Department and Clearwater County Ambulance, responded to the fire at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday at No. 5 Chinook Lane in the Hidden Village area. Witnesses reported the house was fully engulfed and one occupant was inside. Fire crews managed to contain the blaze, but not before Mason had succumbed to smoke inhalation.
OROFINO, ID
koze.com

Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal normal hill crash

The woman responsible for a fatal collision last fall in Lewiston’s Normal Hill area has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Investigators say on November 2, 2021, 32-year-old Jayne Carr was driving a Pontiac G6 sedan west on Ninth Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign. She struck 60-year-old Linda Dupuis of Peck, who was driving a Honda Civic north on Eighth Street. The Honda struck a tree, and Carr’s vehicle hit an unoccupied Kia, which then pushed into an unoccupied Nissan, both parked along the road.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Fugitive#The Lewiston Tribune
q13fox.com

Elk, deer poachers nabbed after ‘suspicious’ photo appears online

MOSIER, Ore - Three poachers have been fined thousands of dollars for killing a trophy elk and at least one buck deer in 2021, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said they were alerted of the illegal activity after a member of the public reported...
MOSIER, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
KTVL

Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
koze.com

Cougar killed roaming Genesee

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says a young mountain lion was shot and killed by a resident Saturday while roaming the city of Genesee. Officials say the animal had been seen in the town multiple times, including areas where children gather, and didn’t seem to be afraid of humans at all.
GENESEE, ID
mybasin.com

MULTIPLE IN-CUSTODY APPARENT OVERDOSES IN JAIL, LOCAL AGENCIES RESPOND QUICKLY

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County Jail Adults-In-Custody (AIC) are in a local hospital today after an apparent overdose. At 11:25 this morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Corrections deputy was nearby when an AIC began suffering from an apparent medical emergency. The deputy responded with Jail medical to begin treatment and a second AIC also began exhibiting signs of an apparent overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
92.9 THE LAKE

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Ordered To Get Rid Of His Herd or go to Jail

PULLMAN - The Pullman area rancher convicted on animal cruelty charges has been ordered to get rid of his herd or spend two years in jail. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty by a Whitman County District Court jury last week. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch on State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
PULLMAN, WA

