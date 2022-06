(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.

LAKE LILLIAN, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO